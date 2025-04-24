Singer/songwriter David Archuleta talks Miami and music

From the American Idol stage to now a global music sensation and advocate, David Archuleta is blazing the trail with the powerful story of self-discovery through his singing and songwriting.

Archuleta, who was born in Miami, said it holds a special place in his heart.

"It's where my memories began of music, of flavor," Archuleta said. "I've actually been going and writing more, I'm writing more in Miami and with Miami songwriters and there's just there's a gusto, there's a flair to the city, there's some amazing music that I think a lot of people don't realize comes from Miami."

Archuleta's new song Crème Brulée just reached over one million views and is leading Spotify's coveted Obsessed playlist.

"It's kind of wild, I wasn't expecting people to get this hyped about the song," Archuleta said. "I felt like people were going like it, I got inspired by the pop girlies last summer."

A big part of Archuleta's music has been discovering himself, navigating his own identity and now being a voice for the LGBTQ community.

"I learned to love myself instead of being afraid of myself and that has changed everything. It's changed how I write, it's changed how I love myself. It's a really amazing feeling and I'm trying to just spread that," Archuleta said.