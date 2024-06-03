Singer Sean Kingston booked into Broward jail on fraud charges

FORT LAUDERDALE - Singer and rapper Sean Kingston was booked into Broward's main jail late Sunday.

Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, and his 61-year-old mother Janice Turner have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes, according to arrest warrants released by the Broward Sheriff's Office. The warrants allege they stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture.

Kingston was arrested last month at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert where he was performing. Last Tuesday, we waived his right to fight the extradition.

On the same day of his arrest, Turner was taken into custody when police raided a Southwest Ranches mansion he had been renting.

The warrants in the case say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from the maker of customized beds. Specifics were not given.

At the time of his arrest, Kingston was on two years' probation for trafficking stolen property.

Turner is facing eight counts of fraud and theft. Kingston is facing the same charges plus a probation violation.

His mother pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison, according to federal court records.

The Jamaican American performer had a No. 1 hit with "Beautiful Girls" in 2007 and collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song "Eenie Meenie."

___

Associated Press Writer Terry Spencer contributed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.