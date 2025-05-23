Sicilian Oven dishes up authentic wood-fired pizza, creates community gathering spots

A local pizza institution that began as a single restaurant has now grown into a beloved South Florida chain with 10 locations throughout the region.

Sicilian Oven isn't just serving up wood-fired pizza, it's creating community gathering spots where regulars are treated like family.

"Oh, we love it. I bring my mom here all the time. She's in a home and we bring her here and she loves the pizza and she loves the place and they're so nice to us," Vicky Helms, a regular customer, said.

Former Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross shared the same sentiment.

"It's, I mean, you can't get better food and you can't get better service and people. It's like going to Cheers. Everybody knows you," he said.

Co-owners Andrew Garavuso and Ralph Di Salvo bring authentic Italian heritage to their restaurants.

"We've been in the business all our lives," Garavuso explained . "I started when I was 9-years-old in Brooklyn making pizza, and his family started pizzerias back in 1985. Then we joined together, about 16 years ago, and we started this concept: wood-fired pizza, Italian specialties, and it's been good so far."

That might be the understatement of the year.

At their Cooper City location, the kitchen is bustling well before noon. Garavuso is particularly proud of their wood-fired approach.

"You hear that crunch? The crunch comes from the wood-fired oven, baby. A lot of people use gas and cheat. The wood is good," he said.

Sicilian Oven prices food, prices keep customers coming back

While pizza remains their signature offering, Sicilian Oven's menu extends far beyond, with fresh-to-order pastas, salads, sandwiches, and cocktails, all at accessible prices with regular promotions.

"On Tuesday we have 2-for-Tuesday on beers, buy one, get one free. On Wednesday, which is the best, it's 50% off any bottle of wine all day long. Cheers. And on Thirsty Thursdays we have all our specialty cocktails for $10 each," Garavuso explained.

These value-oriented items keep customers coming back multiple times per week.

"We want you to come here, feel free to enjoy it two or three times a week, and you'll see a lot of people that do that. Sometimes people will tell me, 'You know what, I haven't washed a dish in my house in a couple of weeks,' but that's okay, they're coming in here," Garavuso said.

The restaurant's atmosphere aims to transport diners to Italy.

"We want you to get maybe a little feel that you're back in Italy even though you're not in Sicily," Garavuso said.

The cozy colors and playful "FUGGEDABOUDIT!" signage (which also inspired a sandwich name) completes the experience.

Menu Highlights

Sicilian salad with homemade roasted peppers, chickpeas, olives, red onions, celery, and shaved parmesan

Penne alla vodka

Fresh tomato basil pizza

Wood-fired specialty pizzas

Italian sandwiches including the "Fuggedaboudit"

Sicilian Oven is open daily for lunch and dinner from Monday through Friday, with happy hour running from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Drink specials range from $6 to $10.