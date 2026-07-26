Expect showers and storms in South Florida for Sunday afternoon

Showers and storms return this afternoon for South Florida after temperatures push into the 90s again, with feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees. The storms arrive a little later today and will bring relief from the heat, though there is a risk of minor flooding.

CBS News Miami

These afternoon storms are due to the low- and mid-level winds turning more westerly, focusing the heaviest storms over inland areas and toward the east coast metro, with a plume of deep moisture — precipitable water values of 2.1 to 2.3 inches — stretched across the state. That means afternoon and early-evening storms with high rain rates and slow movement, keeping the flood threat in play each day into the work week.

CBS News Miami

Highs today and Monday will reach the low 90s, with heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. Anyone with outdoor plans should stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat. The Florida Keys will see an even wetter stretch, with rain chances peaking tonight into Monday and heat index values as high as 105 to 110 degrees, locally up to 110 in the Upper Keys.

The tropics remain quiet, with no development expected over the next seven days. Saharan dust continues streaming off Africa across the tropical Atlantic, and a fresh plume is on track to push across the Caribbean and possibly into South Florida by the end of the week.