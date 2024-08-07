Watch CBS News
Shots fired during a celebration at a Lauderhill restaurant, two women injured

By John MacLauchlan

Two women were injured when shots rang out during a celebration at a Lauderhill restaurant
LAUDERHILL - Two women were taken to the hospital after a shooting during a Jamaican Independence Day celebration in Lauderhill.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the back of Lallo's restaurant,1400 N State Road 7, where a stage is set up and they often have live music. 

According to Lauderhill police, officers found a crowd leaving when they arrived. They were told that a woman with a gunshot wound had been taken by a friend to HCA Florida Plantation Emergency. Police said the injury was non-life threatening and the woman was stable.

A second woman who suffered a minor injury, not from the gunfire, was also taken to HCA Florida Plantation Emergency by a friend.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting. Police said they do not have anyone in custody at this time. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

