Shoppers react after man allegedly records woman, child at Miami Beach store fitting room

Man arrested for allegedly filming mom and 10-year-old daughter changing clothes at Miami Beach

Man arrested for allegedly filming mom and 10-year-old daughter changing clothes at Miami Beach

Man arrested for allegedly filming mom and 10-year-old daughter changing clothes at Miami Beach

MIAMI – Shoppers at Lincoln Road Mall expressed shock and outrage following allegations that a man secretly recorded a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in a Forever 21 fitting room.

Miami Beach police arrested 31-year-old Luca DiMichele on Saturday afternoon, charging him with video voyeurism. He was later released on a $2,500 bond.

"It's horrible. It's not cool," said Brooklyn Cole, a tourist from London, visibly troubled by the news.

Her friend, Syphia Smith, shared similar concerns, "It's quite scary going into a changing room and thinking that someone could be watching. It's an abuse of human rights. You're trying to change your clothes, and they're taking advantage of your privacy," she said.

Ines Dellabona, visiting from Italy, called the incident "very shocking," adding, "There is privacy, and this should not happen." Ashley, in town from Ireland, said, "I just feel unsafe. When you go into a changing room, you should expect privacy."

According to the police report, the incident occurred while the mother and daughter were trying on pants.

The mother noticed a cell phone positioned on the floor between the fitting rooms, its camera lens aimed upward. She also saw a man's hand in the adjacent stall.

The mother immediately grabbed the phone, identified as an iPhone with three cameras, and confronted DiMichele, who claimed it was a misunderstanding and asked for his phone back.

She reported the incident to the store manager, who contacted the police and arrested DiMichele.

Forever 21 declined to comment on the incident and attempts to reach DiMichele for a statement were unsuccessful.

Shoppers said the case underscores the need for vigilance.

"This is a place where you should feel safe," Ashley said. "It's disturbing to think someone could invade your privacy like that."