Shooting in South Carolina beach town sends at least 11 to hospitals

Little River, S.C. — At least 11 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting Sunday night in this South Carolina beach town, authorities said.

Horry County Police didn't give the conditions of any of those who were hurt.

In this photo provided by the Horry County Police Department, police officers respond to the scene of a shooting on the night of May 25, 2025, in Little River, S.C. Horry County Police Department via AP

It wasn't clear whether every victim was shot, according to CBS Florence, S.C. affiliate WBTW-TV.

Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles, Horry County Police said on social media.

About 90 minutes after the shooting, police called it an isolated incident and said there was no risk to the community. They didn't release any information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

It happened around a boat dock near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.

A North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the shooting accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina about 3 miles away and was in a hospital in stable condition, North Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Lauren Jessie said.

Little River is about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.