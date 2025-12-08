Watch CBS News
1 juvenile taken to hospital after fight turned shooting near Plantation Middle School, police say

One person was shot Monday afternoon after a fight near Plantation Middle School, according to police. 

Plantation police first posted about the shooting just before 3 p.m. on Monday. Police said there was a fight between two juveniles when one of them was shot. 

Their injuries are non-life-threatening. Police didn't say what their ages were or if they were students at the middle school or nearby Plantation High School.

Plantation Middle School was shut down as a precaution, but police said there was no threat to the school and it didn't happen on campus. NW 70th Ave is also closed from NW 11th Place to NW 16th Street.

Police are still working to identify a suspect.

Around 3:30 p.m., the scene was secured, police said. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.


