Shooting involving officer at Walmart near Cutler Bay in South Miami-Dade under investigation, sheriff's office says
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a shooting that involved an officer at a Walmart Thursday morning.
The incident was reported at the Walmart located at 21151 S. Dixie Highway.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call came in as a medical call. One person was taken to a local hospital. It was not made clear if it was an officer or civilian.
This is a developing story.