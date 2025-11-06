Watch CBS News
Shooting involving officer at Walmart near Cutler Bay in South Miami-Dade under investigation, sheriff's office says

Julia Falcon
Alyssa Dzikowski
/ CBS Miami

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a shooting that involved an officer at a Walmart Thursday morning. 

The incident was reported at the Walmart located at 21151 S. Dixie Highway. 

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call came in as a medical call. One person was taken to a local hospital. It was not made clear if it was an officer or civilian. 

This is a developing story. 

