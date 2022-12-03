Shooting investigation underway in Lauderhill after man killed during argument

LAUDERHILL – An investigation is underway in Lauderhill Saturday morning after a fatal overnight shooting.

The shooting happed at a home in the 17 block of NW 58 Avenue at 3:30 a.m.

Reports indicate two people were in that home and got into an argument. When officials got inside, they found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lauderhill PD said this "is an isolated incident and all parties involved are cooperating."

No word on any charges at this time.