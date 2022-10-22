Shooter charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 at Dallas hospital

Police release new details on man accused of killing 2 at Dallas hospital Police release new details on man accused of killing 2 at Dallas hospital 01:38

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were shot and killed on Saturday, police confirmed, after a suspect opened fire inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

At about 11 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, a suspect since identified as Nestor Hernandez, 30, brought a gun inside the medical center and began shooting at hospital employees on the mother-baby unit, striking and killing two.

Nestor Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing two at a Dallas hospital. Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice

Police confirmed that Hernandez was currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor. He had been given permission to visit his significant other while they were in labor.

A source also told CBS 11 reporter J.D. Miles that one victim was a nurse and the other a technician on the labor and delivery floor. We are working to confirm this with the hospital.

A Methodist Health System police officer responded to the scene shortly thereafter and confronted Hernandez before shooting him.

Methodist Hospital confirms 2 employees have died. The suspect is in custody and being transported to another hospital. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/3t184GNlBQ — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) October 22, 2022

Hernandez was given first aid and stabilized before being taken to a different hospital where they remain. Their condition is not currently known.

So far, police have not discussed any possible motives nor what relation the shooter had to the hospital or the employees.

In a statement, a Methodist Health System spokesperson said:

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community's support during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing.