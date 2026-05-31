Shooting at Cutler Bay IHOP leaves 2 critically injured, suspect on the run, MDSO says

Two people are in critical condition after an early morning shooting at the IHOP located on the 18,000 block of South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office reports that the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m., following a verbal argument inside the restaurant.

According to investigators, the suspect pulled out a gun during the dispute, shooting both a man and a woman before fleeing the scene.

Emergency responders arrived quickly and transported both victims to Jackson South Medical Center, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The condition of both victims remains unclear at this time. Authorities have not released the names of those involved, and details about the suspect are still limited.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more details are confirmed.

If you have any information, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or visit the website.