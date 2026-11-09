Sister of Florida Keys couple killed in 1991 says she will attend convicted killer's execution for her late parents

For more than three decades, Sharon MacIvor has waited for the man who killed her brother and sister-in-law to face execution. Now, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Nov. 19, that date is approaching.

"It helps in the sense that at this point our families will have closure, although I don't know if that's an adequate word," MacIvor said.

Court documents state that convicted killer Thomas Overton broke into the MacIvors' Tavernier home in August 1991 while wearing a "ninja-type suit, consisting of a mask, black military-style fatigues and gloves".

Overton was convicted in 1999 of tying up, raping, and strangling Missy MacIvor, who was eight months pregnant. Court records show a jailhouse informant testified Overton admitted that during or after the attack, he noticed movement in her stomach, placed his hand over it, and felt the fetus move. Her husband, Mike MacIvor, was tied up, blindfolded, and strangled.

"They were robbed of the opportunity to have a great life, and they were on a path of having everything right and everything good," Sharon MacIvor said. "We're missing two great humans. They just had a great love of life, and they spread that contagiously everywhere they went".

MacIvor said she plans to attend the execution on behalf of her late parents, who passed away before seeing the death warrant signed.

"They carried the heartbreak of losing their son, daughter-in-law, an unborn grandchild, and so since they did not live to witness this day, I'm going to be the person that's giving them a voice to the loss," she said.