Rep. Frederica Wilson breaks ground on veterans affordable housing named after slain South Florida sergeant

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, community leaders, and family members gathered Monday for the groundbreaking of the Sgt. La David T. Johnson Veterans Villas, a new affordable housing development honoring the late South Florida soldier.

The development is supported by $3 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide safe, affordable housing for veterans.

"What I'm trying to do [is] make sure that they have dignity, that they're safe, and they get a home. And I wanted to name it after Sgt. La David Johnson," Wilson told CBS News Miami.

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving CRC Leadership Inc., JL Brown Development Corp., Miami-Dade County, and local housing advocates.

Johnson, a Miami Gardens native, was 25 years old when he was killed during a military mission ambush in Niger in 2017 alongside three other American soldiers.

Wilson noted that naming the project after Johnson recognizes both his service and his family's sacrifice.

"I wanted people to understand that we appreciated his sacrifice. We appreciated what happened. And we appreciate his family and the sacrifice they had to endure," Wilson said.

Johnson's wife and son attended Monday's ceremony.

"I feel very proud. It's been a long time coming, and to know that our city is still remembering my husband's name, honoring his legacy, is a blessing," Johnson's wife told CBS News Miami.

His son added that he felt "happy and honored" by the tribute.

Organizers hope to welcome veterans into their new homes by Christmas 2027.