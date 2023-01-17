Several requests received from prospective Miami-Dade Arena sponsors

MIAMI - Who will be the next naming rights holder of Miami-Dade Arena? The answer is unclear, but there is interest.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday the county has already garnered several requests from prospective sponsors.

"They sound pretty good to me!" Levine Cava said.

The entire name change was sparked by the arrest of former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried. He was charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

Many questions still remain as to what happens to the 19-year deal for $135 million. District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado, spoke out at Tuesday's meeting.

"When does the money run out? When do we have a problem? When does it start coming out of the general fund, are they being moved somewhere else?" She questioned.

Mayor Levine Cava and Commissioner Keon Hardemon say everything for this fiscal year is covered.

Cava says the county has the $20 million already given as a part of the FTX deal. Some locals would be up for lending a hand if it came down to it.

"We would like go ahead and fund it if we had to. Like I said everybody loves the Heat," said John Young.

Commissioners and the mayor alike say the priority is the peace and priority plan that helped get youth off the streets. That was funded by the FTX plan and they say the next title sponsor will have to make keep the program a priority.