1 hospitalized, several medically assessed following building fire south of Miami Springs

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - One person had to be transported to a local hospital and several people had to be medically assessed following a fire at a three-story Virginia Gardens building Friday before noon. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it happened in the area of the 6500 block of NW 36 Street. 

No word on the condition of the person who had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment.  

Images from Chopper 4 showed firefighters on the roof of the building and several police and fire rescue units in the vicinity. 

Police had closed off part of 36 Street while firefighters contained the fire. 

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 3:17 PM EDT

