Chilling 911 call records Sergio Pino's daughter reporting seeing an alleged hitman

Police release 911 call made after alleged hitman showed up at Sergio Pino's estranged wife's home

MIAMI - Pinecrest Police released the chilling 911 call made by developer Sergio Pino's 26-year-old daughter when an alleged hitman showed up at his estranged wife's home.

In the 911 call from June, provided to CBS News Miami's partner The Miami Herald, Alessandra Pino is heard scared and whispering to an operator.

Sergio Pino was in the middle of a messy divorce from Tatiana Pino, his wife of 32 years. The FBI said that Sergio Pino tried to poison, shoot and had hired two separate crews to kill her.

Officials said he offered to pay $150,000 upfront and then another $150,000 after the hit was done.

Sergio Pino, 67, took his life during a raid at his Coral Gables home on July 16.

Transcript of Sergio Pino's daughter 911 call

911 operator: "Pine Crest 911 what's the address to your emergency?"

"Pine Crest 911 what's the address to your emergency?" Pino's daughter: "There's someone with a gun here."

"There's someone with a gun here." 911 operator: "Okay ma'am. Can you repeat the address one more time?"

"Okay ma'am. Can you repeat the address one more time?" 911 operator: "What's going on there ma'am?"

"What's going on there ma'am?" Pino's daughter: "There's a gun. There's a gun. There's a gun."



"There's a gun. There's a gun. There's a gun." 911 operator: "What do you mean? You mean there's a guy with a gun?"

"What do you mean? You mean there's a guy with a gun?" Pino's daughter: "Yes. He just pointed a gun. " "He's still here."

"Yes. He just pointed a gun. " "He's still here." 911 operator: "Okay."

FBI investigation at developer Sergio Pino's home in Cocoplum CBS News Miami