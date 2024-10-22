Miami International Airport beefs up security with detection equipment

MIAMI - A partnership between Miami International Airport and the Transportation Security Administration is bringing new technology to the airport, all in the name of increasing security.

Sensors now line the perimeter at the airport, meaning if someone tries to break through the fence for example, they will be met by law enforcement in a matter of seconds.

"What you're going to see today is the deployment of this technology at any U.S. airport," Ralph Cutié, the CEO and director at Miami International Airport said.

A perimeter intrusion detection system surrounds the tarmac at MIA.

It is part of a $6 million airport security project approved by Congress.

"We have active radar. We have a visual systems. We have a laser wall," Jim Bamberger, the TSA Multimodal & Public Area Capabilities director, said.

If someone is at the fence trying to break in, a nearby camera will point directly at them and alert airport officials.

Fences are monitored, but so are things a control box.

Miami International Airport was the first airport selected for the project because of the amount of flights in and out, the cargo facility and the location of the airport.

"If you look around you got so many different types of access around the perimeter. You got rail right next door. You got a road right next door. You got buildings next door. You know traffic," Bamberger said.

Airport officials did say MIA has dealt with trespassers in the past.

CBS News Miami asked if technology will be replacing people who used to be in those same spots as security.

"It will only enhance our services," Stephen Taber, the TSA security director at the airport, said. "It will not reduced the number of personnel we have. It will just allow us to redeploy them into other areas of the airport."

With the success of this pilot program, TSA will introduce this new technology to other airports.

As of now, the only other airport utilizing this technology is in San Jose.