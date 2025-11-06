Senate to vote on war powers resolution aimed at blocking U.S. strikes on Venezuela

Washington — The Senate will take up a war powers resolution on Thursday aimed at blocking President Trump from conducting strikes against Venezuela, with a bipartisan group of senators forcing the issue as they warn that a continued campaign against alleged drug smugglers in the region could escalate.

The resolution, led by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, would direct the president "to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities within or against Venezuela, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force." The resolution has 15 cosponsors, including Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. The vote is scheduled for 5 p.m.

"Congress should not cede its power to any president," Kaine told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday. "If colleagues believe that a war against the narco-traffickers in the ocean or a war against Venezuela is a good idea, then put an [authorization of military force] on the table and debate and vote it, but don't just hand the power over to an executive. That runs against everything that this nation was founded on."

The U.S. military is building up forces in waters off South America and has conducted 16 strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific since Sept. 2, killing at least 67 people. In the sixth strike, two people survived.

Kaine introduced the bipartisan resolution on Oct. 16, one day after Mr. Trump confirmed that he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela.

"A lot of the Venezuelan drugs come in through the sea," Mr. Trump said at the time. "But we're going to stop them by land also."

Mr. Trump said last week he had not made a decision about strikes within Venezuela.

The Trump administration recently began briefing lawmakers on the strikes ahead of Thursday's vote. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with congressional leaders and national security committee heads on Wednesday as lawmakers in both parties demand more details on the intelligence and legal basis for the strikes.

Democrats left the briefing saying that the administration's answers on the legal rationale were insufficient, but expressed confidence in the U.S. intelligence community's capabilities.

"Nothing in the legal opinion even mentions Venezuela," said Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Warner added that intelligence assets on alleged drug trafficking operations in the region are "quite good," but argued that the U.S. should be intercepting the boats and bringing the alleged traffickers to justice.

"I'm not too worried that they're going to take out a fishing boat, because our intelligence community is very, very good. But I'm not confident that we know precisely who are in those boats and why they're there," said Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, disagreed with the characterization, telling reporters that "we know the contents of the boats" and "we know the personnel, almost to a person."

Kaine's resolution would require the U.S. to remove its armed forces from "hostilities within or against Venezuela that have not been authorized by Congress." It said U.S. actions in the region "indicate imminent involvement" in hostilities within or against the South American nation.

In October, Senate Republicans blocked a similar effort aimed at preventing continued U.S. strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats off the coast of Venezuela. Kaine said he and Schiff planned to keep renewing their efforts to force votes on the war powers issue.

"There has been no authorization to use force by Congress in this way," Schiff said on Oct. 8. "I feel it is plainly unconstitutional."

Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, the president is required to consult Congress "in every possible instance" before introducing armed forces into hostilities, unless there has been a declaration of war or other congressional authorization. In emergency situations, the administration must report to Congress within 48 hours and cease hostilities within 60 days absent congressional authorization.

The 60-day deadline expired Monday and it's not clear how the administration plans to proceed. CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment.

In a floor speech on Oct. 8, Paul said the strikes risk killing innocent people and decried the lack of due process.

"If anyone gave a you-know-what about justice, perhaps those in charge of deciding whom to kill might let us know their names, present proof of their guilt, show evidence of their crimes," Paul said. "Is it too much to ask to know the names of those we kill before we kill them? To know what evidence exists of their guilt? At the very least, the government should explain how the gang came to be labeled as terrorists."