Section of Miami-Dade street named for fallen police officer

Section of Miami-Dade street to be named after fallen police officer

Section of Miami-Dade street to be named after fallen police officer

Section of Miami-Dade street to be named after fallen police officer

MIAMI - A section of a southwest Miami-dade street has been named in honor of a fallen Miami-dade police officer.

Officer Jermaine Thomas Brown, a 15-year veteran of the department, passed away on December 12th, 2018.

Brown was conducting an enforcement detail as the result of community complaints of illegal activity along a canal path when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving struck a tree south of the intersection of S. Dixie Hwy./US 1 and SW 211th Street.

Thursday morning SW 211th Street from SW 112th Avenue to SW 117th Avenue was designated as "Police Officer Jermaine Brown Way."