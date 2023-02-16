Watch CBS News
Local News

Section of Miami-Dade street named for fallen police officer

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Section of Miami-Dade street to be named after fallen police officer
Section of Miami-Dade street to be named after fallen police officer 00:31

MIAMI - A section of a southwest Miami-dade street has been named in honor of a fallen Miami-dade police officer.

Officer Jermaine Thomas Brown, a 15-year veteran of the department, passed away on December 12th, 2018.

Brown was conducting an enforcement detail as the result of community complaints of illegal activity along a canal path when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving struck a tree south of the intersection of S. Dixie Hwy./US 1 and SW 211th Street.

Thursday morning SW 211th Street from SW 112th Avenue to SW 117th Avenue was designated as "Police Officer Jermaine Brown Way."

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 10:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.