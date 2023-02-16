Section of Miami-Dade street named for fallen police officer
MIAMI - A section of a southwest Miami-dade street has been named in honor of a fallen Miami-dade police officer.
Officer Jermaine Thomas Brown, a 15-year veteran of the department, passed away on December 12th, 2018.
Brown was conducting an enforcement detail as the result of community complaints of illegal activity along a canal path when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving struck a tree south of the intersection of S. Dixie Hwy./US 1 and SW 211th Street.
Thursday morning SW 211th Street from SW 112th Avenue to SW 117th Avenue was designated as "Police Officer Jermaine Brown Way."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.