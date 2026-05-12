Officials ask for public's help in search for suspect of Miami-Dade deputy-involved hit-and-run

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a suspect nearly struck two detectives with his car and also collided with their unmarked vehicles before he took off.

Steadman Stahl, the President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, told CBS News Miami that he is alarmed by this case and hopes someone can help find the suspect.

"He was using very poor judgment, and he is only making the situation a lot worse for himself," Stahl said. "He should turn himself in. We are going to get him. We are closing in on him. Now you are trying to run over policemen. You are trying to run over officers. My suggestion is to surrender while you can".

Stahl added that intentionally trying to run at officers "is going to turn out very bad for you". He continued, "It's horrible that officers have to worry about being run down while performing their duties". He noted that an officer was recently hit on the turnpike, and another was struck by someone driving under the influence.

The incident occurred exactly one week ago, on a Tuesday at 5:10 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect, 34-year-old Jimmy Altidor, was wanted by Organized Crime Bureau detectives. When they stopped him near Southwest Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street, next to I-95 and downtown Miami, he reportedly put his car into reverse, nearly striking the detectives and hitting their vehicles. He then fled the scene. His abandoned car was later found, and authorities say he fled on foot.

CBS News Miami has learned that detectives have been searching for Altidor in at least two counties and have also been trying to locate his family members.

A law enforcement source told CBS News Miami that detectives had stopped at an apartment building on East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Records show some of Altidor's most recent addresses were a home in Coral Springs and another home near North Miami. CBS News Miami checked both homes but found no one there.

Altidor is the subject of a flyer that describes him as 6 feet 2 inches and 300 pounds.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his capture.

If you can help find him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).