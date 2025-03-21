Search on for man seen on video sucker-punching senior outside Miami Gardens market

Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video sucker-punching a 67-year-old man outside a Miami Gardens food market last weekend.

The attack occurred March 15, shortly before 9 p.m., outside the Price Choice located in the 18300 block of NW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Video of the incident shows the victim pushing a shopping cart and then being struck without warning.

Miami Gardens police is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.