Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for man seen on video sucker-punching senior outside Miami Gardens market

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Man sought in punching of elderly man in Miami Gardens
Man sought in punching of elderly man in Miami Gardens 00:27

Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video sucker-punching a 67-year-old man outside a Miami Gardens food market last weekend.

The attack occurred March 15, shortly before 9 p.m., outside the Price Choice located in the 18300 block of NW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Video of the incident shows the victim pushing a shopping cart and then being struck without warning.

Miami Gardens police is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.