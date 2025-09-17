Search on for man caught on video taking puppy from Humane Society of Broward County, authorities say

The search for a man caught on video stealing a puppy from the Humane Society of Broward County last week is on, authorities said.

Incident caught on surveillance video

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the shelter just before closing time Friday. He is later seen circling the area before jumping a tall kennel.

"They were here for quite some time. They made sure no one was around before jumping the kennel, and we're just heartbroken. We need to get Pebbles back," said Sherry Wachter, vice president of marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County.

The puppy, named Pebbles, is only 10 weeks old and weighs about 10 pounds. Wachter said the man stuffed her into a backpack, stole a leash, and then left on his bicycle.

"If you see someone in your neighborhood or know who this person is, notify the Humane Society or the Broward County Sheriff's Office. We want to get the puppy back so we can treat her and find her a responsible, loving home," Wachter added.

Puppy in need of medical care

According to Wachter, Pebbles is medically vulnerable and in need of urgent treatment. She has ringworm, which is highly contagious to both people and pets, and she is also being treated for parasites.

"Medically she's vulnerable. She's not getting her treatments. Ringworm left untreated — the puppy could lose all her fur, and it's contagious to people and other animals. It's really important that she gets treated, and the parasites as well. She could become dehydrated," Wachter said.

The puppy is also microchipped, meaning if she is taken to a veterinary clinic, her information will flag as stolen.

Since the theft, the Humane Society has posted new signs banning backpacks and bags inside kennels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward County Sheriff's Office or the Humane Society of Broward County.