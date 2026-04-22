Miami-Dade County Public Schools begins search for next superintendent, as current one is set to retire in 2027

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) is officially launching the search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Jose Dotres, who is set to retire in February 2027. Board members acknowledged Dotres "leaves big shoes to fill" and stressed the need to "get this process moving".

The school board was set to vote Wednesday night on a preliminary search plan that includes a $50,000 budget.

MDCPS board member Joseph Geller advocates for handling the search "in-house" rather than hiring an outside consulting firm, calling that approach "a waste of money". Geller believes anyone qualified for the job will already know the position is open.

The proposed plan outlines town hall meetings in May or June to gather input from the community and stakeholders. The board hopes to have a new superintendent named by the beginning of the next school year in August.

Partnership for Miami, a nonprofit composed of business leaders, weighed in on the selection criteria. Justin de Leon, representing the group, emphasized that "Student outcomes first and foremost are most important". He stressed the need for "a leader who can be really clear-eyed about where we are today as a community to lead us through that change and reinvest these resources to strengthen schools and better support teachers".

A survey conducted by the organization of 500 likely county voters found that 80% believe MDCPS schools are good, but need improvement. The district has earned an A rating for the last six consecutive years under Dr. Dotres' leadership.