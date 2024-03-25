Sean "Diddy" Combs' LA and Miami homes raided by law enforcement, officials say

Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami have been raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement officers due to a possible ongoing sex trafficking investigation, U.S. officials confirmed Monday.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," HSI said in a statement. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Homeland Security Investigations vehicles are seen parked outside Sean "Diddy" Combs' home on Star Island on Monday afternoon. The island is a neighborhood in Miami Beach, Florida. CBS News Miami

Combs has faced multiple sexual assault allegations in recent months.

Two women accused the music mogul of sexual abuse in November last year, one week after he settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse. The women's lawsuits were filed on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, said in response to Monday's raids. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

Another woman in December 2023 accused Combs and two other men of gang raping her in 2003 when she was 17 years old, according to civil court documents filed in United States District Court Southern District of New York. The woman's lawsuit was filed under New York City's gender-motivated violence protection law.

Last month, a male music producer filed a lawsuit claiming Combs sexually assaulted him and forced him to have sex with prostitutes.

—Nicole Sganga and Pat Milton contributed reporting.

This is a breaking news update. Please check back for more developments.