Braves blank Marlins 10-0 for win first of season

Spencer Schwellenbach carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Friday night for their long-awaited first win.

Ozuna drove in three runs with three hits. Olson drove in three runs with two hits.

The Braves won their home opener to end a seven-game winless drought, their worst start since losing their first nine in 2016.

Atlanta became the last team in the majors to win its first game. No team has made the playoffs following an 0-7 start.

Schwellenbach (1-0) retired Miami's first 14 batters before Liam Hicks hit a bloop single to left field with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander allowed only two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in eight innings.

The Braves led 3-0, scoring three runs off right-hander Max Meyer (0-1) in the third. Ozuna's double drove in Michael Harris, who had three hits, and Ozzie Albies.

The Braves outhit the Marlins 16-4.

A review was needed to confirm Ozuna hit a homer off right-hander George Soriano in the seventh. The ball glanced off center fielder Dane Myers's glove and bounced off the yellow stripe on the top of the wall. Left fielder Griffin Conine caught the rebound and threw the ball back to the infield as Ozuna completed his celebratory run around the bases.

The review confirmed the home run. Olson followed with his first homer, a shot to right field that carried 434 feet.

Schwellenbach threw only 26 balls as he completed eight innings for the first time in his career. Of his 99 pitches, 73 were strikes as the right-hander did not walk a batter.

Atlanta RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1) will look for his first win against Miami RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1) on Saturday night.