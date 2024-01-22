School principal speaks out after student gunned down outside Best Buy near Sawgrass Mills Mall

School principal speaks out after student gunned down outside Best Buy near Sawgrass Mills Mall

School principal speaks out after student gunned down outside Best Buy near Sawgrass Mills Mall

POMPANO BEACH --The principal of a Pompano Beach high school is speaking out after a 17-year-old student was gunned down Saturday night in Plantation.

Plantation Police spokesman, Detective Robert Rettig, tells CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that police are working "around the clock" to solve the murder of the teenager.

Police say it happened around 8 p.m. outside a Best Buy store near the Sawgrass Mills Mall at 12301 West Sunrise Boulevard.

Delvin King, the Principal of the Youth Under Construction High School in Pompano Beach, identified the student as Terrance Farrington, Jr. and said he has been in touch with his family and said a vigil for him is planned for Tuesday.

Delvin King, the Principal of the Youth Under Construction High School in Pompano Beach, identified the student as Terrance Farrington, Jr. CBS News Miami

"Violence, gun violence has to stop," said King. "We as educators are having to explain to classmates why this person isn't here."

King said, "He was on our football team. He was one of the great star players of our team. The football team was in great shock to know that one of the players come Tuesday will not be in practice."

Plantation Police said the teenager was in a group of four people leaving the Best Buy store when they were approached by a 2nd group of individuals in the parking lot and they opened fire.

Police said Farrington and a person who he was with were both shot and two uninvolved bystanders were also struck. All four people were transported to area hospitals and Farrington did not survive. The other three people were all listed as stable.

Plantation police said the suspects fled. They also said the targeted victims were not being cooperative.

Police said the motive was not clear. They have not said if those in the two groups knew each other.

Anyone with information that can help should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $5,000.