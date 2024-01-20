Several hurt during shooting outside Broward County Best Buy, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One person was critically injured and several others hurt, including two innocent bystanders, during a shooting Saturday night outside a Best Buy store in Plantation, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at the store, located at 12301 W. Sunrise Blvd., the Plantation Police Department said.

Police said up to six people were hospitalized, with everyone said to be suffering from minor injuries except for the one person who was critically hurt. The identities of those who were hurt was pending.

According to investigators, a group of four people were exiting the big box retailer when they were targeted by another group of people, who opened fire on the first group.

Investigators did not say what led to the gunfire or if the group that was targeted knew the people who opened fire.

Police also did not say if they have identified the shooters who opened fire or if anyone was in custody.

It was not clear how many people were inside the retailer when the shooting occurred.