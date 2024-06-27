Scattered storms move in during the afternoon, highs in the low 90s

MIAMI - We're in for a familiar weather pattern as we near the end of the work week. Thursday morning started off dry across South Florida, but later on the wet weather will move in. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity.

Scattered to numerous storms are expected in the afternoon and evening. A westerly wind flow persists. That allows storms that develop along the Gulf Coast and Everglades to march toward the East Coast. Slow-moving storms may lead to heavy downpours and localized flooding due to a light breeze.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and there are no alerts or advisories for boaters navigating on the Atlantic and Keys' waters.

The National Weather Service says the "synoptic pattern begins to change as we head into the weekend and upper-level ridging builds over the deep South." A shift in the wind flow will lead to a shift in our weather pattern.

Coming up NEXT Weather

The chance of rain will decrease slightly on Friday as the winds will gradually veer from the south and it will be a transitional day. Some storms will form, but the rain will not be as widespread as the last few days. Highs will stay hot in the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits due to the humidity.

Saturday, the winds will be more out of the east, leading to spotty showers and a few storms but most of the activity will push inland by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain at or a bit above normal in the low 90s.



On Sunday, Saharan dust and drier air will decrease the chance of rain further. A few showers and isolated storms will be possible on Sunday, but an east-southeast breeze will help to steer most of the rain inland.