Saving the Hillsboro Lighthouse: Community unites to preserve historic Florida beacon

For more than 100 years, the Hillsboro Lighthouse has stood watch along the shoreline.

"This is the oldest monument in Broward County. It was manufactured in 1906, turned on here in 1907, and since then, it has been something that everybody looks forward to seeing," said Ken Herman, Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society president.

Now, corrosion is threatening its future.

The Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society has been raising funds to restore it to its former glory.

The lighthouse is owned by the Coast Guard after it was decommissioned in the 90's when the preservation society took over the maintenance.

"We do not get any kind of federal funding; we are completely funded through membership and donations. We get a tiny bit of funding from some of our local communities, but it's less than $10,000 a year," Kirsten Flegel, Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society fundraising chair.

Climb the 167 steps to the top, and you can see why this group is so passionate about its preservation.

The views are breathtaking, and its history is rich.

The light is still active, a beacon for boaters at night.

But the group estimates it will take about $1.8 million to restore. So far, they have raised about $400,000 over the last 10 years - enough to start the first phase. But they said there's still a long way to go.

"If you go into any surf shop around here, you'll see pictures of the lighthouse, any restaurant on the beach, you'll see pictures of the lighthouse - it's just part of our community and a lot of people don't know this is happening," said Camilla Pavan.

Since it's on private property, you can only reach it by boat or through tours with the preservation society.

But the group says that as corrosion continues to grow, repairs become even harder.

Now, they are calling on the community that the Lighthouse has guided for generations to help it continue to stand tall against the tides of time.

"Our community would not be the same without it," said Flegel.

To donate or learn more about the tours, visit https://www.hillsborolighthouse.org/.