Controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament draws protests from 9/11 families

MIAMI - The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Doral, which kicks off Saturday, has brought on some controversy.

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson says that it's not going anywhere.

"If I'm just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were 6, 7 months ago people saying this is dead in the water and we're past that and here we are today, a force in the game that's not going away," said Mickleson.

Liv Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund and has caught quite the attention of fellow golfers and spectators.

At the event Thursday, their main focus was golf, but, it was hard for them to ignore the headlines that has followed the event.

"I knew some of the things that might happen if I joined here but it…at the end of the day, some of the guys on the other side don't really want me there, so," said pro golfer Sergio Garcia.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump was at the event held at his golf club.

When referring to Brooks Koepka, Trump said, "Brooks was fantastic…600…I was trying to learn from him."

"Have a good time everyone."

"He didn't give me any tips. He's not going to give me any tips. He didn't want me to beat him. But yeah, listen we had a great time. I always enjoy playing with him."

The controversial Saudi sponsorship of this tournament has continued to cause a divide in the game.

When brought up to Garcia the "us vs them," meaning a PGA Tour and LIV Golf conversation that Rory McIlroy said will continue to fracture golf, Garcia made his stance very clear.

"I don't have a problem, you're asking the wrong person. That's…that's all I'm going to say. I don't have a problem with anyone," said Garcia.

Members of the 9/11 community in South Florida came out to protest the tournament, mostly family members and survivors from the Organization 9/11 Justice.

No matter how anyone spins it, LIV Golf is about money.

That's why 13 major champions — all but four of them still under 40 — signed up for the Saudi-funded league. It offers 54 holes with no cut for a 48-man field, a limited schedule and a team competition these guys haven't enjoyed since they were amateurs — none of which is appealing without the money.

Silly money, sure, but now it is starting to look very real with seven individual LIV Golf events in the inaugural year. Forget the signing bonuses for a moment, which were reported to be in the $150 million range for the biggest names.

Dustin Johnson — the biggest attraction from the start — has topped $31 million in just five months, with $18 million of that from a bonus for winning the season points list. That's not a big surprise.

"I really regret my decision to come here. It's just so terrible," Johnson said, the sarcasm meter registering higher than his pulse ever does.