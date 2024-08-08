Samsung recalls more than 1 million electric ranges after fires killed pets

Dog turns on stovetop, sparks fire Video shows dog turning on stovetop, sparking fire 00:41

Samsung is recalling more than 1.1 million electric ranges sold nationwide after the products were linked with roughly 250 fires, leading to dozens of injuries and killing at least seven pets.

The recall involves slide-in electric ranges with front-mounted knobs that can be turned on accidentally by people or pets, posing a fire hazard if flammable objects are left on top of the range, Samsung stated Thursday in a news release.

Samsung has received more than 300 reports of such incidents, the company said in a separate notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Since 2013, fires attributed to the ranges are linked with 18 instances of extensive property damage and resulted in eight injuries requiring medical attention, according to the filing.

Broader risks

The issue may extend beyond Samsung products.

CPSC "is aware of incidents where houses burned, and people died from house fires started by range knobs accidentally turned on whether from people bumping into the knobs or pets activating the range. The issues affect both gas and electric ranges," the federal agency stated in a summary of a June 27 working group meeting.

Between 2018 and May 30 of this year, CPSC data shows there were 338 incidents involving a range or cooktop accidentally being activated, involving 10 manufacturers. Two of those incidents led to fatalities, while 31 resulted in nonfatal injuries, according to the agency.

"Additionally, CPSC staff have found two other fatal incidents where a range was accidentally turned on when a knob was bumped, but the manufacturer is unknown."

A recent video appeared to illustrate the risks, with home security footage showing a dog jumping toward a stove briefly and turning on the burner, with its flames igniting a nearby cardboard box. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation, and his family was temporarily displaced by the June 26 fire, CBS affiliate KKTV reported.

Recalled Samsung electric slide-in range. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

In Samsung's recall, the ranges were made in Thailand and were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's and other appliance stores, as well as online at Samsung.com from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050.

The model numbers involved in the recall can be found on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin on the bottom of the oven (The numbers are listed below.)

Consumers with the recalled ranges are urged to contact Samsung to receive a set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range to install.

Range owners using them without the locks or covers should keep children and pets away from the knobs, check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and avoid leaving objects on the range when not in use. Those with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can turn the "cooktop on" notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts when a burner is turned on, Samsung said in its notice.

Samsung can be reached toll-free at (833) 775-0120 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday; by email at rangesupport@sea.samsung.com; or at samsung.com/us/support/range-knob-kit to request free knob locks.

Recalled model numbers:

NE58K9430SS/AA



NE58N9430SG/AA



NE58R9431SG/AA



NE58R9431SS/AA



NE58R9431ST/AA



NE58F9500SS/AA



NE58K9500SG/AA



NE58F9710WS/AA



NE58K9850WS/AA



NE58K9850WG/AA



NE58K9852WG/AA



NE58H9950WS/AA



NE58R9311SS/AA



NE63T8111SG/AA



NE63T8111SS/AA



NE63T8311SG/AA



NE63T8311SS/AA



NE63BG8315SSAA



NE63CB831512AA



NE63BB851112AA



NE63T8511SG/AA



NE63T8511SS/AA



NE63T8511ST/AA



NE63A8711QN/AA



NE63BB871112AA



NE63T8711SG/AA



NE63T8711SS/AA



NE63T8711ST/AA



NE63T8751SG/AA



NE63T8751SS/AA

