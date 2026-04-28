South Florida's own Rueben Bain Jr. was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a lifelong dream turned reality

The NFL Draft is officially in the books, and for Brownsville's own Reuben Bain Jr., a lifelong dream has become reality. The former Miami Central standout and 2022 Nat Moore Trophy winner returned home Thursday to celebrate with the community that helped shape his journey after hearing his name called 15th overall in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, the moment is sinking in for the newest NFL first-rounder.

"This is something that represents me, family, and more family," Bain said. "And now I get to go up to Tampa and represent my family, my community, and my city."

If you were watching draft night, you may have noticed Bain and his family all wearing brown—a coordinated look that went far beyond style. It was a tribute to where he comes from: Brownsville, affectionately known as "Brown Sub."

"That representation is who I am. It's where I come from," Bain explained. "I had a little bit of green and stuff here and there, but the brown is just about Brownsville. It's the community I come from that I probably represent each and every day. I'm never too shy to represent, and I feel like you got to see it from head to toe."

For Bain, that sense of identity has always been rooted in family. His mother, Lachande Thompson, noted that his drive was evident long before draft night.

"Reuben's mind is always ticking, it's always turning," Thompson said. "When he gets along with his thoughts, he just comes up with his ideas—and it was all him. We just wanted to make sure we showed up and showed out the best way possible for him."

Years of early mornings, late nights and relentless work have now paid off in the biggest way imaginable.

"I waited 17 years for that, but I swear waiting that hour was the longest wait of my life," Bain said of the draft process. "But it lived up to everything and more, because I couldn't match that feeling when I heard my name being called and I saw my phone ringing. Knowing that all the work finally paid off—and it's no longer a dream or fantasy. It was finally real."

And no matter how far football takes him, Bain made one thing clear: home will always be right here in Brownsville.