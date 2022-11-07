Rubio, Demings down to wire as midterms loom

MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.

On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors.

US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Over the weekend, the candidates made their final push to gain votes. Demings talked about what's at stake in this election.

"The ability to have a good job, jobs of the future, the ability to discuss climate change, the ability to protect medicare and social security for our seniors. everything we care about is at stake," she said.

Meanwhile, Rubio had some help over the weekend. At the Miami-Dade Fair and Exposition, former President Donald Trump took the stage to endorse Rubio and told those gathered to vote for DeSantis.

Rubio took the stage saying voters have to fight to save America. In his speech, he focused on drugs and the border amongst other hot topics.

"She says the border is secure, I don't know what border she's talking about but it isn't ours and it isn't just illegal immigration, it's fentanyl, it's drugs pouring into our cities," he said.

At the rally, there were new signs that Trump, twice impeached and under investigation related to the Capitol attack, is preparing a political comeback

"In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very, probably do it again, okay?" he told the crowd to cheers.

Behind the scenes, the discussions are more than just a wink.

CBS News has learned that Trump has told aides and donors in recent days that he's considering a 2024 presidential bid and could announce in less than two weeks, before Thanksgiving, with the hope of capitalizing on expected GOP gains in the midterms.