Rosh Hashanah has deeper meaning after Iran's attack on Israel

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Rosh Hashanah is one of the holiest days for Jewish people and the new year takes on a special meaning after Iran attacked Israel on Tuesday and nearing the year anniversary of Hamas' war on the Jewish state.

At sundown Wednesday, Jews celebrated Rosh Hashanah, the first of the 10 High Holy Days culminating in Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Earlier, Daniel Gerstein was getting ready to serve customers at the Soho Kosher Deli in Aventura. 

"It's about connecting with family and being around your loved ones this time of year," Gerstein said.

He's just back from serving seven months in the Israeli army as a paramedic on the front lines of the war in Gaza.

"I think it's sad and I hope change will come about," he said about the situation after Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Rosh Hashanah is a time for prayer and reflection but also celebration marked with traditional foods.

During the holiday, Jews eat apples dipped in honey. 

Devora Hurwitz was cooking for days to celebrate Rosh Hashanah with two dozen family and friends. 

"Rosh Hashanah is one of the holiest days of the year for us. It's a day where in essence each one of us is going by God for judgment," she said. "And that's why it is filled with a lot of prayer."

The situation in the Middle East is on the minds of Jewish people.

Rabbi  Mario Royz described the deeper meaning of Rosh Hashana, converting darkness into light.

He hopes for peace.

Joan Murray
Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

