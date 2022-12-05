Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $25 million more for Hurricane Ian recovery

NAPLES – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced millions more in state funding and donations towards critical repairs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian.

"Florida will be providing up to $25 million through state funds to purchase building materials and provide those materials to verified nonprofit organizations to restore damaged homes to livable conditions so that Floridians can move back into their own homes," he said.

Some of the things that can be purchase under the program include cleaning and sanitizing products, concrete, lumber, doors and windows, plumbing and electrical products, roofing products and more.

The funds will also address needs other than building, such as transportation, food assistance, housing aid, clothing and household goods.