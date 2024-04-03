Rolling Loud Miami returns to South Florida in December for 10th anniversary

MIAMI GARDENS — It's official: Rolling Loud is returning to South Florida this December.

The 10th annual Rolling Loud Miami 2024 is set for December 13-15 at Hard Rock Stadium, festival organizers announced on Wednesday.

"Can you believe that Rolling Loud has been around for a decade?!" organizers stated. "Set for a cooler time this year, Rolling Loud Miami 2024 will be an all out celebration of the festival's history from the lineup to the merch to the activations and much more, dedicated to its loyal Rolling Lound community."

According to organizers, Rolling Loud is expected to begin the week after Art Basel and revelers can expect "Pre-Roll" events across Miami to lead up and promote the festival.

As part of promotions, some die-hard fans went to extremes to hype up Rolling Loud's 10th anniversary -- including one who had the festival dates tattooed on his head.

Also, Rolling Loud will have several accommodations for festival-goers to bring them the "best festival experience in its history," such as the "Rage Pack," which includes all the essentials: sunglasses, clear bag, lanyard, water bottle, bandana, hand sanitizer and an exclusive "Best Fans In The World" t-shirt.

Nearly two weeks ago, Rolling Loud California 2024 closed out at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. The festival featured several headliners like Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future x Metro Boomin and ¥$, including shows from Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker and more. Additionally, there were special guest appearances from the likes of Travis Scott and Quavo.

Fans at the California festival were also able to experience pockets of hip-hop culture at activations throughout the event like graffiti battles with Secret Walls, extended DJ sets at Red Bull: Unforeseen, skate contests with DGK, and glam and nail care ay Bunny's Bae Bar, plus tattoos at the RL Tattoo Parlour with haircuts at the Loud Cuts barbershop.

"It was incredible seeing the Rolling Loud community come together in Los Angeles for a truly unforgettable weekend of music," said Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif. "Rolling Loud has grown so much over the past [10] years, and we are proud to have developed a place where passionate fans can experience all aspects of hip-hop culture."

"Now, with California in the books, we look forward to the biggest party of all: our '10 Years of Rolling Loud' anniversary show in Miami," they added.

RL Miami 2024 presale passes become available on Friday at 12 p.m. EST. You can buy them and learn more about the festival at rollingloud.com/miami2024.