Police: Man, 23, dies while attending Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens

Rolling Loud Music Festival fans cope with sweltering heat
MIAMI GARDENS — Police are investigating what led to a young man dying while attending Rolling Loud over the weekend, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police Department told CBS News Miami that a 23-year-old male concertgoer was taken to the hospital on Saturday from the music festival and later died at the hospital on Sunday.

MDPD said the cause of death is pending and awaiting a toxicology report.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Rolling Loud but no comment has been made as of Tuesday morning.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 9:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

