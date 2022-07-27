Rolling Loud announces 2023 Miami dates

MIAMI – As one party is in the books, another one is already on the planner.

Rolling Loud is set to make its South Florida return in 2023.

The music festival's dates are set for July 21 to 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI 2023 - RUN IT BACK!



PRESALE FRI, JULY 29 @ 12PM EThttps://t.co/FiJQl89vyr pic.twitter.com/r7OFwyAL5A — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 27, 2022

Miami's latest Rolling Loud just wrapped up last weekend.

It was headlined by some of hip hop's biggest names, such as Kendrick Lamar and Future. It also featured surprise performances by Kanye West and Travis Scott.

Presale tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29, at 12 p.m.