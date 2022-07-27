Watch CBS News
Rolling Loud announces 2023 Miami dates

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI – As one party is in the books, another one is already on the planner.

Rolling Loud is set to make its South Florida return in 2023. 

The music festival's dates are set for July 21 to 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami's latest Rolling Loud just wrapped up last weekend.

It was headlined by some of hip hop's biggest names, such as Kendrick Lamar and Future. It also featured surprise performances by Kanye West and Travis Scott. 

Presale tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29, at 12 p.m. 

July 27, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

