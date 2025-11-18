Roblox announces measures to strengthen protections for minors

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform that hosts millions of user-created games, said Tuesday it is strengthening protections for minors.

Roblox said it will soon require players to use AI-powered facial age-estimation technology to help verify their age. The system, combined with ID-based age verification and confirmed parental consent, is intended to "provide a more accurate measure of a user's age than simply relying on what someone types in when they create an account," the company said in a statement.

The company will start enforcing the age-check requirement in select global markets, including Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, before expanding the system to other countries in early January. Roblox is also launching a dedicated online safety center to help families understand and set up the platform's parental controls.

The company's enhanced protections arrive as dozens of families, along with attorneys general in Kentucky and Louisiana, are suing Roblox, Discord and other technology companies for allegedly failing to deter sexual predators from approaching children on their platforms. Florida is also investigating Roblox, with Attorney General James Uthmeier accusing the platform of failing to protect minors.

Roblox in September outlined plans to expand age checks for all users who want to access communication features on the gaming platform. The guardrails are meant to limit communication between adults and minors unless they already know each other in the real world.