Robert is Here helps gather goods for Hurricane Helene victims in NC

Robert is Here, other farmers gathering supplies for Hurricane victims in NC

Robert is Here, other farmers gathering supplies for Hurricane victims in NC

Robert is Here, other farmers gathering supplies for Hurricane victims in NC

HOMESTEAD - A South Florida staple is helping collect donations for victims affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Thirty-two years ago, the same area in Hendersonville, North Carolina, helped Robert is Here Fruit Stand after Hurricane Andrew hit.

Now they're finally paying them back.

"A lot of people from up in North Carolina came down and helped this area here so we want to make sure we're giving back," Heather Moehling, who is helping gather items, said. "And the Hendersonville area is near and dear here because that's where we get a lot of our fruits and vegetables."

Robert is Here Fruit Stand and Farm, which has been around since 1959, is attempting to fill a semi-truck with 42,000 pounds of goods.

"Just today we've got about a hundred dollars worth of stuff," Moehling said. "We really are looking for diapers wipes, formula that's pre-made that doesn't need to have the water with it."

On Tuesday, they plan to load everything into their truck and go to a central location at Sam S. Accursio Farms, also in Homestead.

Sam Accursio said he already has about 20 pallets of water. He's working with Scott Haney Trucking to pick the load up and take it to Hendersonville without being charged for the shipping.

"When it gets up there, Flavor First Growers and Packers, they are gonna pack in individual boxes and the churches will distribute from there," Accursio said.