Infant among 3 injured when vehicle hits Road Ranger on Sawgrass Expressway in Broward, officials say

Three people, including an infant, were injured when a Road Ranger truck was struck by a vehicle on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward on Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

Few details have been released, but the incident was taking place in the northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near University Drive in Coral Springs, forcing officials to shut down the lanes for the investigation.

Major delays have been reported in the area as a result.

According to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of the incident and took the road ranger to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, an adult and infant were also taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown how long the Sawgrass Expressway will be closed northbound, and motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route.

No other information was released.