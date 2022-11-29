Rita the bald eagle recovering at Zoo Miami after suffering 'horrible injury'

MIAMI – It's an uncertain future for Miami's famed eagle Rita.

She went missing for a couple days from Zoo Miami. Rita is back at the zoo now, but she is badly hurt.

Zoo Miami's animal health team and chief veterinarians worked on Rita Monday.

Right now, she's still in critical condition but somewhat stabilized. Zoo staff tells CBS4 she has a chance at surviving but it's going to be an uphill battle.

"The wound was very badly opened up. It already had maggots in it. It was in very, very bad condition so she was a bit dehydrated also," said Ron Magill, Zoo Miami's communications director.

Zoo Miami workers say they saw Rita getting ready to nest and then all of a sudden she went missing for a couple days. Nobody knew where she was. Eagles always return to the same nest spot every year so it wasn't looking good.

"But last night she was brought in by Fish and Wildlife in critical condition. She had a horrible injury to her wing. Her right wing has a terrible compound fracture. She had blood all over her. It was really a touch-and-go situation," said Magill.

Eagles Rita and Ron achieved international fame last year when they created a nest on a platform built by Wildlife Rescue of Dade County. They were featured on a live nest cam and the world watched live as they laid their eggs on Thanksgiving and hatched their chicks on New Year's.

The next 24 to 48 hours will be very critical for Rita. She will need surgery and they don't know if she will ever fly again. Odds are against that, but zoo workers tell us they are not giving up hope.

"Please say prayers for this bird. She is an iconic bird and it's kind of heartbreaking to see Ron in a nest by himself right now because these birds do mate for life and I know he's wondering where she is," said Magill.

Rita received antibiotics, pain medication, fluids, vitamins and wound care. The Animal Health Team is continuing to stabilize her while determining the best surgical options for her care.