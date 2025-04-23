Rising food prices force South Florida families to line up for free groceries

As inflation continues to push grocery prices higher, hundreds of families lined up for free groceries at a food distribution event this week, some arriving hours early, their cars stretching down the street.

Clara, one of those in line, said she feeds six people at home and has had no choice but to seek help.

"It's really hard out here, food prices really, really high. You can't eat, you can't drink," she said. "So you have to do what you have to do, so I come here — that's how I eat."

Food inflation is still climbing

According to the USDA's Food Price Outlook, grocery prices are expected to rise another 3.7% this year. That follows an 11.4% spike in 2022 and smaller increases in 2023 and 2024.

Joe, another resident waiting for food, said the impact on his wallet has been staggering.

"Now, eggs, hot dogs, you can't buy anything. Something you buy for three dollars is now seven or six dollars. It's bad," he said.

More new faces at food giveaways

Barbara Sweet, who has overseen food distributions for the City of Miami for over a decade, said the number of people seeking help is rising and many are first-timers.

"We see new faces coming. We get calls every week," she said. While newcomers rarely explain why they're there, Sweet says she already knows. "They don't have to tell me why they're here. I know why they're here."

Farm Share, the organization supplying the food, confirmed an increase in community need.

Volunteers handed out groceries for 500 families during the latest event, with many recipients declining interviews out of privacy or pride.

Shay picked up food for her grandmother, who lives on Social Security.

"Her little social can't afford rent and groceries at the same time," she said.

Upcoming food distributions

To find upcoming Farm Share food give-aways this weekend, visit: Farm Share Food Distributions – Florida