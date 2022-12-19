MIAMI - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of man authorities say is responsible for the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Coconut Grove.

It happened in the area of the 3300 Oak Avenue block on December 14, according to authorities.

Reward of up to $50K offered in robbery of USPS letter carrier in the Grove. USPS

Photos of the man wearing a black t-shirt, and pants, along with a composite sketch of his face have been made public.

He is said be around 20-26 years of age, 5'8".

The robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen him to contact authorities and to take no action to "apprehend this person yourself."