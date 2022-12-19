Watch CBS News
Local News

Reward of up to $50K offered in robbery of USPS letter carrier in the Grove

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of man authorities say is responsible for the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Coconut Grove. 

It happened in the area of the 3300 Oak Avenue block on December 14, according to authorities. 

letter-carrier-robbed-flyer-pics.jpg
Reward of up to $50K offered in robbery of USPS letter carrier in the Grove. USPS

Photos of the man wearing a black t-shirt, and pants, along with a composite sketch of his face have been made public. 

He is said be around 20-26 years of age, 5'8".

The robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. 

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen him to contact authorities and to take no action to "apprehend this person yourself." 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 4:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.