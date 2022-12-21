Responsible pet owners wanted for cats, dogs needing fur-ever homes

MIAMI - There is a dire need for pet owners across the country, including here in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Animal Services says they have hundreds of pets in need of homes.

They want to remind the public, though, that adopting should be done responsibly.

Walking through the kennels of the shelter in Doral, dogs of all kinds stick their noses right up to the bars as you walk by. Some let out a bark. Others are just happily wagging their tails.

Public Information Officer, Josephine Torres, says they are especially looking for homes for some of their older dogs.

That is why they are running a promotion called "Home for the Holidays." That means they are waiving the adoption fees for their animals four months and older.

"I think when a lot of folks come in they think, 'Oh, I really need a puppy!' However, our senior dogs are a really fantastic option," she says. "Their personality is already developed, so you know what kind of pet you're going to get."

As she explains, finding that perfect fit for your household is important.

"We do suggest coming in with the whole family, rather than coming home with a pet and saying 'Hey, here's your gift!' I know it's tempting," she says. "Come in as a family. Pick the pet as a whole family."

Now is an important time for adoption.

"We have had high intake, like many shelters across the country. That's why we have nearly 500 pets available for adoption," Torres explains.

After the adoption boom during the pandemic, there was a subsequent lull due to rising costs and inflation, and people even had to surrender their pets as a result.

In fact, according to the ASPCA, it costs about $1,391 annually to own a dog and $1,149 annually to own a cat

That is why Animal Services wants to make sure the prospective family is ready for the commitment.

"Our staff are fantastic matchmakers when it comes to placing our shelter pets with their perfect forever family," Torres says. "Make sure you really discuss with the shelter staff about what you're looking for, what the environment is like in your home, and we will help match you."

Home for the Holidays runs through December 31st.

To learn more about adoption, visit here

If you are not able to adopt a pet, you may consider fostering

If you would like to donate or volunteer, here is more information