Resident, cat safe after fire engulfs Fort Lauderdale apartment

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
No injuries have been reported after an intense fire engulfed a Fort Lauderdale apartment early Thursday morning. 

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said just after 3 a.m. firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls about a fire on the fifth floor of the Marina Bay Apartments at 2610 Marina Bay Drive E. 

When firefighters arrived they found a raging fire inside one of the units.

Frank Guzman, with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, posted on X that the person who lives there made it out safely and firefighters rescued a pet cat. He added that it took about 20 minutes to knock down the fire.

While the fire was contained to the one unit, several others suffered smoke or water damage so multiple residents will be temporarily displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

What sparked the fire on the balcony of the unit is under investigation, according to fire rescue.

