Research shows 2 a.m. as most dangerous time to drive in Florida

MIAMI -- A new study from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, analyzed data from the years 2017 to 2021 to allow drivers to know which time and day had the highest percentage of fatal vehicle accidents.

It revealed that the most dangerous time to drive is 2 a.m. while Sunday's are the most dangerous days to drive in Florida.

The study was conducted by, InjuredInFlorida.com, a team of personal injury attorneys who have helped thousands of drivers in Florida from accidents that have changed their lives drastically.

According to Injuredinflorida.com, 693, or 1.35 % of people involved in accidents around 2 a.m. are reported to be fatal.

The study also revealed that other times including 4 a.m. and 3 a.m. tied at 1.3% for fatal injuries.

The study says that the safest time to drive is around 8 a.m. with only 338, or 0.14%, of people involved in fatal accidents.

On all Sundays between 2017 and 2021, 0.52% of all people involved in road accidents suffered fatal injuries. 0.46% of all people involved in accidents recorded on Sundays suffered fatal injuries, and Fridays and Mondays tied with 0.32%.

Wednesday is statistically the safest day to drive in Florida, with 0.3% of vehicle accident victims suffering fatal injuries.

"While driving in the early hours of the morning and at night may provide clearer roads and shorter journeys, it doesn't necessarily mean a safer journey. There are more injuries during rush hour than at these times, but the data shows that fatalities are more than five times likely to occur early in the morning by comparison." said a spokesperson for InjuredInFlorida.com .