Republican files for Broward House seat

TALLAHASSEE - A Republican has emerged to run for the Florida House seat held by Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie.

Steve Ferreira of Davie opened a campaign account last week to run in Broward County's House District 102, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Gottlieb, who was first elected to the House in 2018, has not opened an account to run for another term in 2024.