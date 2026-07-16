Over half of Miami-Dade households struggle as cost-of-living crisis hits working family, report reveals

A recent report reveals that more than half of households in Miami-Dade County are struggling financially, with many families one emergency away from a crisis.

"These are people who are working hard every day, some are working multiple jobs in order to make ends meet," said Norie Del Valle, chief impact officer for United Way Miami.

The report identifies these families under the acronym ALICE, which stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed. According to the findings, 56% of the county's families fall into this category.

"One of the really important things about the ALICE population is that although they are struggling, they do not qualify for government assistance because they make too much money to qualify, but particularly in Miami, not enough money to really make ends meet," Del Valle said.

Naomi Augustin, a resident of Miami Gardens, is among those currently navigating this precarious financial landscape. A single mother of two, Augustin worked two jobs until April 2024, when she suffered a stroke.

"I was hospitalized for one month, so it completely took all my income away from me," Augustin said.

Upon returning to part-time work, Augustin found her income insufficient to cover living expenses. She sought assistance from multiple organizations but was repeatedly denied because she did not meet the qualification criteria, despite organizations having available funds.

Augustin eventually turned to United Way, where she secured rental assistance and help paying for medications.

"It put me in a better place financially … where I can at least breathe," she said.

In response to these ongoing challenges, United Way Miami launched a five-year initiative this month titled "Blueprint." The $36.5 million investment focuses on three key areas: economic mobility, health and wellbeing, and education.